Johnny Depp Praises Daughter Lily-Rose And Her Rising Career: “She’s A Perfect Creature!”

Lily-Rose Depp has grown into a gorgeous young woman, and we are not surprised considering who her parents are! The girl looked stunning on the red carpet at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival and her father, Johnny Depp could not help but gush about his daughter dearest.

The press caught up with the Hollywood actor yesterday, at the premiere of his latest movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

During the interview, the proud father talked about Lily-Rose’s flawless red carpet fashion and how she is perfect in every single way!

Aww… what a cute family!

“It’s shocking. Shocking! She’s about to turn 18, and she’s a perfect creature,” Depp stated, seemingly surprised himself by his teen daughter’s top notch genes.

The man added that it was shocking how the transformation happened suddenly for her. “Just boom!”

Depp went on, showering his daughter with compliments: “She’s so down to earth, and she’s so sharp and sophisticated and treats [fame] with respect, but doesn’t take it all too serious to where it’s a burden [on her].”

All in all, Johnny Depp concluded that he couldn’t be less than proud of how Lily-Rose managed to handle herself.

Lily-Rose Depp, who is also quite a good actress just like her father despite the young age, will turn 18 years old very soon – on May 27.

Coincidentally, May 27 is the day following the big release of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

They have a double reason to celebrate.

Johnny Depp is returning to his iconic role as Jack Sparrow in the popular films, and the actor revealed that in the 15 years since he’s been part of the Pirates of the Caribbean cast he developed the habit to prank his co-stars.

When asked about his favorite pranks to pull, Depp revealed that it’s nothing too bad – just small jokes to wake everyone up.

“You know, you put some gruyere cheese in the heating ducts and turn on the heater,” Depp added amused.

Well, we can only imagine that sort of joke is a definite wake-up call for anyone as soon as they enter their trailer.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is set to hit theaters all across the country as soon as May 25.

Make sure to catch Johnny Depp returning to his most iconic role!

What do you think of Lily-Rose? Will she be able to rise above the expectations as Depp’s daughter and make a name for herself in Hollywood?