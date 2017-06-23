Johnny Depp Issues Apology Over Joke About Donald Trump

Johnny is remorseful! The actor has just issued an apology regarding his controversial suggestion that someone should perhaps assassinate the President.

Just a quick re-cap for the players who are new to the game, the performer made an appearance at the Glastonbury 2017 during which he asked a crowd of five hundred people, “can we bring Trump here. I think he needs help.”

He went on to say, “It’s just a question – I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you’re all part of it. But when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

Today, the actor released a statement to the publication, E! News, apologizing for his comments.

“I apologize for the awful joke I attempted last night in bad taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I meant no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

And what does Trump and the White House think of all this?

Well, apparently, they released a statement of their own.

They wrote, “President [Donald] Trump has condemned violence in all forms, and it is sad that people like Johnny Depp haven’t followed his lead. I hope some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

And perhaps, they’re correct. The level of vitriol that’s directed at Republican politicians is usually unlike the kind that is shot at Democrats.

Although, Democrats receive their fair share of threats as well.

Just so you know, threatening a president of the United States is a crime under federal law, and therefore the Secret Service issued a comment as well.

Advertisement

They said, “For security reasons, we cannot discuss individually nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.” What an ominous statement right?