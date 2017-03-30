FREE NEWSLETTER
Johnny Depp Is NOT Broke Because OF His Extravagant Life! TMG Is Trying To “Smear” His Image!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 03/30/2017
johnny deppSource: plus.google.com

Johnny Depp has recently decided to open up about some speculations about him and the actor revealed that the claims his spending is out of control are just statements meant to “smear” his reputation and discredit him in court.

Depp slammed his former manager in court with his new filing that accused TMG of having “a plan to attempt to smear Mr. Depp” because otherwise, they had “no viable defense.”

Furthermore, he also alleged that TMG created an elaborate banking scheme meant to skim millions out of the actor’s movie residuals.

As fans may already know, this new filing is a follow up to the original suit Depp filed against back in January, accusing the company of mishandling his money.

Meanwhile, the company slammed Depp for his wild spending, claiming that his “extravagant lifestyle” that costs $2 million per month to maintain, is the real reason why Depp is broke.

The TMG official documents claimed that the actor “spent $30,000 per month on expensive wines that he had flown to him around the world for his personal consumption.”

With all of this on his shoulders, Johnny Depp is visibly stressed lately and his weight loss is a huge indicator of his struggle.

On the other hand, some sources close to the Hollywood actor have been claiming that his transformation is, in fact, part of his self-improvement plan following his devastating divorce from Amber Heard back in August of last year.

According to the court documents, although Heard dropped the domestic abuse charges against the actor, she still walked away with $6.8 million of his fortune that she donated to charity.

Nowadays, it has been speculated that Johnny Depp is ready to start dating again and he is absolutely in love with 30 years younger Lucy Boynton.

