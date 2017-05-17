Johnny Depp Is Dating Again Following Messy Divorce From Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s divorce with Amber Heard was tumultuous, to say the least. Their divorce case was closed in January, and Depp is back in the game and looking to forge a new path! Sources close to the actor said Johnny is slowing getting his life back to where it was before the chaotic breakup, and he even started dating again!

The source said he is spending time with his children, taking his work very seriously, and working on his health.

Amber, who is 31-years-old, opted for divorce in May of 2016 and accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse ending in a savage court battle last year with video’s surfacing of Johnny’s irate behavior.

He eventually agreed to pay a $7 million settlement, and according to sources, the star is doing much better now.

Johnny hired entirely new management to deal with his finances after it was revealed that he is $40 million in debt.

After his divorce with Amber, Depp filed a lawsuit against his former managers at TMG accusing them of mismanagement of his money and fraud.

TMG claimed Johnny’s problems were of his own doing.

They said he made $650 million over the last 13 years and he spent it all on “extravagant purchases.”

Documents released by his management claimed he spent over $18 million on a yacht, $30,000 a month on the best wine, and $3 million on firing Hunter S Thompson’s ashes out of a giant cannon.

According to TMG, Depp’s monthly expenses of $2 million were “unsustainable” and were going to send him into debt.

Advertisement

While Johnny’s lawyers are on the front lines dealing with his complicated lawsuit, Depp is currently in Paris, France to promote the film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. He was out and about with his co-stars Javier Bardem and Orlando Bloom on Sunday.