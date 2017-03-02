Johnny Depp Gets De-Aged In The New ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Trailer

This May, Johnny Depp will return to his most famous role in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment in the Pirates franchise. A new trailer out today gives us our best look yet at Depp in character, but it’s a flashback sequence featuring a younger version of Captain Jack Sparrow that has the internet abuzz.

Unless the filmmakers managed to find another actor who looks eerily similar to the way Johnny Depp appeared in the early 1980s, it seems they actually used CGI to “de-age” the 53-year-old star. The younger Sparrow appears in a sequence showing how Javier Bardem’s Captain Salavar came to be an undead villain, intent on revenge. (As Captain Jack says later in the trailer, “I once knew a Spaniard named… something Spanish.”)

It’s the same technology used recently in films like Ant-Man, where Michael Douglas looked as if he’d stepped off the set of 1987’s Wall Street in the opening prologue.

Other than the new looks at both the young and old Captain Sparrow, the new trailer features plenty of trademark Pirates of the Caribbean action and humor. After a lackluster showing in the past two films, it seems the fifth time could be the charm if this carefully-edited trailer is any indication.

Another item of note, though, is the text that appears on screen while the trailer unfolds. At one point, the words “The Final Adventure” are shown, shortly followed by the word “Begins.” Does that mean this is the last Pirates movie?

Probably not. There were rumors when the film first entered production that this was actually the beginning of a brand-new trilogy of Pirates movies. As such, the tagline “The Final Adventure Begins” still holds true if this is intended to be the final three films in the franchise (Johnny Depp isn’t getting any younger, after all).

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales will arrive in theaters on May 27, 2017.