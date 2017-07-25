Johnny Depp Demands That The Claim Which Says He Has ‘Psychological Issues’ Gets Removed From Court Record

Johnny Depp is now in the middle of a legal battle against his former management team, TMG. He alleged that the group mishandled his funds and they allowed him to spend his money to the brink of financial crisis.

TMG then counter sued him saying that he spent more years enjoying absurdly lavish lifestyle while pointing out his huge collection of antique cars and his habit of spending $30,000 a month only on wine!

Their battle was getting nastier with each day that passed by and the group has also reportedly disclosed information which they had learned while working with the actor.

They used it against him to ruin his reputation. Depp has demanded that allegations which say that he has more psychological issues and a compulsive spending disorder will be removed from the $25 million lawsuit.

He accuses his former financial advisers of adding irrelevant and improper statements, which are inflammatory material, to their suit only to viciously attack him in the public sphere.

Last month, a series of emails between Depp and TMG head Joel Mandel had been included as evidence.

In the emails, Mandel warned the actor to ‘take it easy on holiday spending’ and told him to ‘look realistically at income and expenses and work together on how to make sure these are back in balance.’

Depp rejected the suggestion as he replied, ‘Doing my very best on holiday spending but there is only so much I can do, as I need to give my kiddies and family as good a Christmas as possible, obviously within reason.’

The actor sarcastically added, ‘What else can I do??? Do you want me to sell some art??? I will. You want me to sell something else??? sure…what??? I’ve got bikes, cars, property, books, painting and some semblance of a soul left. Where would you like me to start???’