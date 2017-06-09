Johnny Depp Begs Former Wife Vanessa Paradis To Come Back To Him After Realizing She Was Perfect For Him!

According to a source close to the Hollywood star, Depp is just now realizing that what he had with Vanessa was one of a kind. Now, deeply regretful Johnny Depp has allegedly decided to beg the ex to get back with him.

The insider revealed that the disastrous divorce the actor went through with Amber Heard in January made him realize what a special person Paradis was for him.

Apparently, she was the only woman who could really keep him in check and the one person her really listens to.

In addition, another insider, Heather Rassel who was married to Johnny’s nephew Billy Rassel and is still close to the family agreed with the other source, saying that: ‘Vanessa has been there for Johnny throughout this entire thing. She’ll always stand by him.’

The maybe he still has a chance to get her back?

As fans may already be aware, Johnny Depp split from the mother of his children and wife of 14 years back in 2012.

Soon after, he met and started a relationship with Amber Heard, and the two got married in 2015.

However, according to reports, the marriage lasted for only a year and ended with domestic abuse allegations and substance abuse accusations.

Rassel explained that everybody in the family, including her, are rooting for Johnny and Vanessa to get back together, adding that it would be great for the children, as well.

Sadly for the Pirates of the Carribean actor, sources claimed Paradis has already moved on with French writer Samuel Benchetrit.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Johnny and Vanessa back together or should he find someone new as well and move on from the disastrous divorce from Heard?