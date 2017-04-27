FREE NEWSLETTER
Johnny Depp Appeared As Jack Sparrow At Disneyland

Andy Cooper Posted On 04/27/2017
Johnny DeppSource: People

What would your reaction be if you would meet Johnny Depp on a ride?

Well, Disneyland visitors were completely surprised during their Pirates of the Caribbean ride, on Wednesday, by the 53-years old actor, all dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp appeared in several places on the attraction, which was the inspiration for the movie franchise, talking to riders with his patented British accent.

Is this a marketing scheme? Of course! After all, the premiere of the fifth part of the series, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” is one month away and everyone wants to see the movie becoming a box office hit.

The actor, who is still in conflict with his former business managers, was the main attraction of the day in Anaheim, California, and guests were thrilled to see Depp standing on the balcony above the ride’s sign.

And, like expected, they didn’t miss the chance of filming him and putting the videos on social media.

People became even more delighted when the star joined them on one of the rides. Impersonating his character, Depp repeated lines from the movies and played around with his sword.

How well did the actor’s “party tricks” work on visitors and possible Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales spectators?

Well, one tweeter shared “I saw Johnny Depp. My life is complete HAPPIEST PERSON EVER!!!”, while another added “So Johnny Depp aka: Captain Jack Sparrow randomly showed up at #Disneyland today! #BestNightEver #OMG #johnnydepp”.

Those who weren’t Wednesday at the theme park can get to see a lot of captain Jack Sparrow this summer. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” hits theaters on May 26.

