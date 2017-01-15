Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Divorce Finalized – Read the Details

On Friday, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage was officially ended. The judge dealing with their divorce finally put a stop to months of fighting over the terms of their breakup.

Heard alleged that the actor was abusive towards her due to his extreme jealousy and even obtained a restraining order against him.

In August they announced their divorce settlement and most of the key terms the two agreed on at the time were kept in the final decision of the court.

According to their agreement, Depp was to pay Heard $7 million, which she decide to donate to a couple of charities. The legal representatives of the two actors have been struggling to decide unimportant details like whether or not Depp should send the money directly to the charities.

“We are all pleased to put this unpleasant chapter in Mr. Depp and his family’s lives behind them,” Depp’s attorney Laura Wasser stated. “Having his request for entry of the dissolution judgment granted today made it a particularly lucky Friday the 13th.”

Although the couple have no children together, their two dogs Pistol and Boo, and a horse named Arrow will be kept by Heard.

The judgment was signed by both parties in December and the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Carl H. Moor stated: “I’m scratching my head a little bit about why we’re all here.”

The judge was assured by Depp’s and Heard’s attorneys that there were no disputes over the terms of judgment and Heard’s lawyer Pierce O’Donnell said her client wanted the case to end as soon as possible.

“My client would be very happy to move on with her life.”

The divorce ended a very short marriage between the two, which lasted for less than two years.

Depp and Heard first met while filming the 2011 film The Rum Diary and got married in February 2015 only to breakup in May 2016.

Depp has denied physically abusing Heard and police called at their residence also found no evidence of a crime being committed.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love,” said the actors in a joint statement after Heard dismissed her restraining order petition. “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”