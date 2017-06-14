‘John Wick’ TV Series In The Works, Keanu Reeves Expected To Guest Star

The John Wick movies are very appropriately named; the story very much centers on Mr. Wick and the actor who plays him, Keanu Reeves, is almost always on screen. Nonetheless, there is a larger world hinted at in the films regarding professional assassins and their complex rules. That world will be the focus of a planned television spin-off series.

Before John Wick: Chapter 2 arrived in theaters earlier this year, director Chad Stahelski had already announced plans for a series, but now new details have arrived.

First of all, the show will go by the title The Continental, which is the name of the hotel chain seen in the films where assassins receive supplies and an escape from their jobs.

No business is allowed to be conducted at The Continental, a rule that John Wick violates in the second film and will face consequences for in the third chapter.

The show would focus on other assassins around the world, but naturally, Mr. Wick himself might appear on-screen.

Stahelski says he thinks Reeves would put in an appearance, even though his character would not be the show’s protagonist.

John Wick: Chapter 3 (which has not been officially announced) is expected to close out the story of Reeve’s character, though originally his story was meant to end with the first film.

After the massive success of John Wick, Stahelski and his collaborator, Derek Kolstad, were pressured to make a sequel and eventually landed on a story for the next two films.

Although they’re moderately budgeted, both John Wick films feature a lot of explosive action and impressive deaths, but Stahelski points to Game of Thrones as proof that the series would translate well to TV.

No network is yet attached to The Continental, but Lionsgate is said to be “very excited” about the show. Reeves and Stahelski had been collaborating on another television series called Rain, but it’s believed that show has been put on the backburner in order to focus on John Wick.