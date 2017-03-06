John Travolta Plays Mob Boss “John Gotti” In His Next Movie

After years of effortless petitioning and preparation, famous Hollywood actor (and producer) John Travolta has successfully obtained the role and sponsorship for the movie “The Life & Death of John Gotti” – set to come out next year.

A major part of American history, the Gambino crime family, has been one of the most notoriously successful, unforgiving, and at times heartless mafia names known to man.

Travolta was also able to successfully get his wife, Kelly Preston (starring as Gotti wife “Victoria”), as well as his daughter (Ella Bleu Travolta) a major role starring as “Angel.”

For any fans out there of major, all-time sellers and popular Hollywood mafia movies like “Goodfellas” (1990), “Scarface” (1983), “Donnie Brasco” (1997), and of course let us not forget “The Godfather” series from 1972, are sure to enjoy this upcoming movie flick. And, who better than the now successful actor, producer, writer, and singer John Travolta to take up that role?

Originally best known for his 1978 film “Grease,” Travolta has always had a ‘knack’ for playing the Italian stud, lover, and aggressor when the time calls for it.

Travolta has been spotted quite frequently across Brooklyn recently, filming for this upcoming movie, and that Travolta has been rather interactive with both set members and fans – occasionally, posting “selfies” on Twitter. There’s no doubt Travolta is loved by fans across the country and has been for quite some time.

Interestingly enough, Hollywood movie enthusiasts are pondering if there is any possible relationship between Silvester Stallone’s recent addition to his “Rocky” series “Creed” (2015), and whether or not the two, him and Travolta are going head to head for both popularity and film success.

Since movies like “Staying Alive” (1983), it’s no secret that the two have collaborated on movies in the past, and get along quite well on the set.

Interesting fact, Hollywood insiders reported back in 2015 that the “Godfather III” movie was originally set to star both Sylvester Stallone and John Travolta together – what a combination of wit and talent!