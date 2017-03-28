John Travolta And Olivia Newton John To Return As Their Grease Characters For The Classic’s 40th Anniversary

This year, to mark Grease’s 40th Anniversary, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John will return as Danny and Sandy!

According to Olivia, who is now 68 years old, the two of them are currently discussing ideas for the reunion.

It is yet to be revealed what format the reunion is going to have. “We are thinking up ways. Nothing to announce yet.

“Forty years anniversary of Grease, which I can’t believe. Time goes so fast. It is so exciting,” she stated, adding that it might be her last project as she is considering retiring after 50 years in showbiz.

“As time goes on I think of doing less and having more time off.”

However, the star admitted that she’s been thinking of stepping off from the limelight for the past 20 years but every time someone comes off with a new idea and they need her to take part she is not able to say no.

“I’m a fortunate person. I have a wonderful life and career and nice people want to talk to me.”

“What’s to be said? I think staying positive is very important for good health, because your emotional health and what you think creates your life, so what you think creates your life, so you need to think positive thoughts and healing thoughts.”

The star explained that not only her career but her marriage to businessman John Easterling is also a key factor of her happiness.

The iconic actress was also recognized for her wonderful contribution to culture by Fame Awards executive producer Al Bowman who said: “Olivia is truly one of the greatest entertainers of all time, succeeding in both film and music.

“She was millions of men’s first crushes as Sandy, so to hear that she is returning as Sandy with John will be a huge deal for the world. It will be a huge deal. We would welcome them performing at next year’s Fame Awards.”

Are you excited for the reunion?