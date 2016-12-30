John Stamos Spotted on a Date with His 21 years Younger Girlfriend.

Fuller House star John Stamos seems to be very happy lately and it is most probably because of his new relationship with his much younger girlfriend, Caitlyn McHugh. The two have recently been spotted on a date, enjoying each other’s company.
The paparazzi caught the 32 year old Caitlyn McHugh and the 53 year old John Stamos on camera while they were out in the city on Tuesday night. The hot spot of their date was an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, called Madeo and the cameras surprised the couple while on the way to the place. Both were all smiles making it obvious that they enjoy being with each other.
Even though there is a 21 year age gap, the two look good together nevertheless and also seems to have a lot of common interests to talk about, making it a very well fitted pair. Not to mention they looked really in love with each other!
When the couple was spotted out, Stamos was wearing a simple black jacket paired with blue jeans – casual and comfortable, while his date, Caitlyn sported a really cute dress with a floral print and brown boots. Fashionable!
John Stamos was involved in a drinking and driving incident almost a year ago, but ever since then, the actor seems to have come to his senses and changed his life for the best. He managed to stay away from trouble and now it looks like nothing can overshadow his happiness.
“I had a horrific DUI, which I’m so embarrassed by. I could’ve hurt somebody. It’s really stupid and ignorant of me, and I hated myself for that,” Stamos told Howard Stern in an interview. The trauma of the dangerous accident really woke his up and taught him responsibility. Good for him for being able to learn from his own mistakes!
“I had to stop this up and down. I was on some medications, antidepressants and that damn Ambien. I’m so happy to be off of that. My memory was starting to get really [bleeped] up — that was the hardest thing to kick, by the way.”
