John Stamos And The Beach Boys Pay Emotional Tribute To Manchester Concert Victims

Last night, John Stamos and The Beach Boys decided to pay tribute to all the Ariana Grande Manchester victims by having a moment of silence during their own concert. The actor most known for his role in Full House as well as for his newest role on Scream Queens also took to social media to commemorate the tragedy.

“Because nothing heals more than a song,” Stamos posted on his personal Instagram page.

“The violence in Manchester Monday evening is so heartbreaking,” Beach Boy star Bruce Johnston added.

“Our prayers tonight are with all the victims, the wounded and their loved ones. We stand with the people of Manchester. We stand with all of the U.K.”

Mike Love addressed the crowd during the concert and stated that they have been bringing people together for 55 years and that they are just like the kids that lost their lives during the bombing.

He then asked the audience to have a moment of silence for the victims.

#manchester #mikelove #scarborough #scarboroughopenairtheatre #thebeachboys #beachboys A post shared by MissODell (@adventures_in_beatleland) on May 24, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Stamos posted on social media about the Manchester tragedy after the concert as well.

His post was emotional but inspiring, writing about the healing power of music.

Never underestimate the power of togetherness, the power of a SONG! Nothing heals like music. #TheBeachBoys #EuropeanTour #pray4manchester A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on May 24, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

In fact, John Stamos posted a first tribute shortly after the attack on Monday.

At the time, the star was less than a mile away from Ariana Grande’s venue.

His initial tribute reflected on the tragedy that took the lives of 22 people and hurt over a hundred.

“As I sit in my hotel room, less than half a mile from the attack, I can’t help but think of these young kids who just wanted to go to a concert and sing and dance and be taken away if just for the night,” the mas started in his Instagram post.

He went to state that he completely relates and that he was the same when he was younger – always attending Beach Boys shows.

Although the songs may have been different, he stressed that the joy he felt was the same those kids who lost their lives at Ariana’s concert had felt before the shocking attack took place.

The shocking terrorist attack ruined a joyful, perfect moment for many.