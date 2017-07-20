John McCain Breaks Silence After Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumor!

John McCain isn’t about to give up. The former presidential candidate who is 80-years-old now, took to Twitter to express his gratitude after revealing that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

In his tweet on the 20th of July, he wrote, “I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so standby!”

The McCain family released a statement on Wednesday announcing his battle with cancer.

They wrote, “on Friday, July 14th, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

As for how the senator is doing now, the statement explained that the man is feeling “amazingly well,” and he is currently looking into alternative treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy as well as radiation.

His wife, Cindy, who is 63-years-old, shared a post about her husband on Instagram too.

She wrote, “Thank all of you for the beautiful thoughts. @senjohnmccain is doing well. We as a family will face the next hurdle together. One thing I do know is he is the toughest person I know. He is my hero, and I love him with all my heart.”

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

President Trump and McCain were willing to put their differences aside, and Donald spoke on behalf of himself as well as his wife when he said, “Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Cindy, Senator McCain, and their entire family.”

Former President Barack Obama came out to support John as well, delivering kind words of consolation, “John McCain is an American hero and one of the bravest fighters I have ever known. Cancer doesn’t know who it’s up against. Give it hell, John.”