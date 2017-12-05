John Mayer Was Rushed To The Hospital This Morning For Emergency Surgery – Find Out More About His Condition!

This morning, amid his tour with Dead and Company, John Mayer experienced a health scare that ended up with him being rushed to a New Orleans hospital! We have learned that the popular singer needed emergency surgery. Read what happened!

According to a rep, 40-year-old John Mayer needed surgery in order to remove his appendix.

This early morning, December 5, the star was taken to a local medical center in order to undergo an emergency appendectomy after he started feeling very ill.

As of now, we are yet to know more about the man’s medical condition.

However, as you can imagine the show that John Mayer was supposed to show up at in New Orleans tonight has been postponed indefinitely while he remains in the doctors’ care.

Dead and Company took to social media to officially announce the news of the singer’s appendectomy as well as update the fans on his upcoming performance.

‘Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead and Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed,’ the tweet read.

But what about the many fans who were looking forward to the concert this evening and were already in possession of the tickets?

Apparently, all of the purchased tickets will still be honored at the postponed date that is yet to be announced.

In the case that the fans will not be able to attend the show at another time, they will receive a full refund at the point of purchase.

Advertisement

Get well soon, John Mayer!