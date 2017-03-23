FREE NEWSLETTER
John Mayer Wants Katy Perry Back – New Album ‘The Search For Everything’ Is About Their Breakup

Mel Walker Posted On 03/23/2017
Katy Perry John Mayer Breakup AlbumNOW 100.5 FM

John Mayer and Katy Perry will get back together in the near future if the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer has anything to do with it.

The pop and rock music star is getting ready to release his seventh studio album, The Search for Everything, on April 14 and apparently, the entire project was inspired by his breakup with Perry.

Mayer is a bit on a quest for redemption. When he started his career in the early 2000s, the music industry could not be happier to have someone like him on top of the charts.

He was charming, intelligent, played instruments, and wrote songs with gravitas. It was the total package, and the Grammy Awards just could not stop coming to him.

Then, the lovely women, (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, Jennifer Aniston, Perry, and Taylor Swift), got into the picture, and Mayer started becoming arrogant and saying idiotic things in interviews.

In one of his finest moments, he used the N-word and said while he has a Benetton heart, his male parts are all David Duke. The statement implied he was not into having relations with African-American women.

Controversy and apology ensued. At 39, Mayer wants to settle down and put all of this Rock and Roll attitude behind him, and Perry might be the one to help him do this.

He told the New York Times: “There were times when tears came out of me [when making the breakup album], and I went, ‘O.K., John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.’”

Mayer is not hiding and thinks this is the time to get the “Roar” artist back after she dumped actor Orlando Bloom who did not want to have a serious relationship.

