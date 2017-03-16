FREE NEWSLETTER
John Mayer Wants Katy Perry Back As Orlando Bloom Goes After Selena Gomez

Mel Walker Posted On 03/16/2017
John Mayer wants Katy Perry back and is willing to do what it takes to make this happen fast. The two music stars previously dated from August 2012 to February 2014.

It was right after Perry had divorced ex-husband, Russell Brand. Mayer got in touch with his former girlfriend after she ended her one-year relationship with English actor Orlando Bloom in early March.

According to reports, Bloom, who was once married to Australian model Miranda Kerr and has one son from that relationship, ended the romance with Perry because he was not ready to walk down the aisle again or have more children.

At 32, the California native is looking for something serious, and Mayer could be the one.

Bloom is not wasting time on what went wrong with Perry. He is busy trying to get back with Selena Gomez, one of his many exes, who is currently dating Canadian crooner The Weeknd.

Mayer is following the same formula when it comes to the “This Is How We Do” artist. The talented music star has his moves ready and is just waiting for his efforts to pay off.

An insider was happy to share: “Katy Perry and John Mayer chatting again! She still has a soft spot for him and was confiding in him weeks before the breakup.”

The same person went on to add with a little bit of humor: “Katy said John was some of the best s*x she has ever had, and friends think it is a matter of days before they are back in bed together.”

Fans are not sure that exes getting back together left and right is necessarily a good thing.

