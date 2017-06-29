John Mayer Reacts To His Bedroom Rank According To Katy Perry

John Mayer said what he meant to say. He reacted to his ex-girlfriend’s comments regarding his skills in the bedroom in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

He said, “I don’t have a cool-enough thought for you. I’ve hacked this game. I pay very little of the price of fame now. I get to play the music that moves me the most. I’m having the time of my life. I’m 39 — I remember 32. I don’t wanna redo it.”

As CI Readers know, earlier in the month, Katy was asked by James Corden during the Late Late Show regarding her favorite man in the bedroom.

After much pontification, the singer revealed it was, from best to worst, Mayer, Bloom, and Diplo.

However, she offered some words of consolement, explaining that she loved them all and would go back to any of them in a heartbeat.

Mayer wasn’t the only person to respond, Diplo made a joke on Twitter saying that he won the Bronze medal, or third place, in the “Sex Olympics.”

At least he was willing to have a sex of humor regarding the whole thing right?

As for some background history related to Katy and John, the celebrity duo dated from 2012 until 2015.

They even worked on a song called, “Who You Love,” that came out in 2015.

Back in that era, John and Katy was everyone’s favorite couple, and they found themselves talking about their romance a lot.

In an interview with the New York Times, John discussed his song, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” which was allegedly about Katy Perry.

When the journalist asked who the song could be about, Mayer said, “Who else would I be thinking about?” The guitar player went on to explain that Katy was the only person he dated in the last 5-6 years, so, no one can judge him for being promiscuous, according to John anyway.