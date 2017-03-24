John Legend’s Luggage Was Stolen From JFK Airport!

John Legend, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer, and actor has had his luggage stolen from him at the John F Kennedy Airport. Originally, sources thought his luggage had been stolen by his driver, but it turns out this wasn’t the case.

The New York Daily News reported Friday after the infamous singer had landed, he was approached by a taxi-driver who chatted with him for a few minutes before snatching his bag and running away with it. The publication quoted law enforcement spokesmen who said the perpetrator was caught a short time later.

Legend denied the allegations and took to Twitter to say they had used a trust car service and no one was robbed by Delta employees. The Delta greeter made a mistake and left his bag on the cart.

Thanks to the airport police/security. One could say it's been "handled". pic.twitter.com/V3k0kvwQkY — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 24, 2017

The bag was left unattended, so a person grabbed it only for the police to catch everything on tape and retrieved the bag from the thief.

John had just returned from a trip to Morocco with his wife Chrissy Teigen and their young daughter Luna, hairstylist Jet Atkin, and her husband Mike Rosenthal.

Chrissy shared a number of different photos on their social media of their trip to the North African country. The group rode camels and visited a market, and their young daughter said her first word, ‘cat.’

Legend has just released a new track called “In America.” The song explores themes of hope and optimism for those who have a dream of one day immigrating to the United States.

John Legend told Billboard the song was first created when he was working on his most recent album Darkness and Light. He wrote the song to reflect what he describes the duality of America, where it’s known to be a place of freedom, equality, and economic opportunity.