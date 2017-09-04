John Legend Says He Once Tried To Break Up With Chrissy Teigen But She Talked Him Out Of It!

Even the most seemingly perfect couple have their troubled times! John Legend revealed that a few years ago, he tried to dump his then-girlfriend, Chrissy Teigen, and she just wouldn’t let it happen.

The 38-year-old singer claimed their split had lasted a total of one hour and thirty minutes.

That’s only 90 minutes!

We have to give Chrissy props for sticking in there!

As for what caused the brief breakup, John claimed he was just flat out stressed and busy.

He said, “I was just like: I’d just be happier single right now.”

And Chrissy wasn’t having that at all.

She said, “no.”

It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like "no" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2017

Not long after the interview hit the internet, Chrissy – who is known for being fairly outspoken – took to Twitter to respond in her own words what went down that day.

The 31-year-old shared a link to the story with the caption, “11 years later, baby.”

Chrissy said it “wasn’t just a typical breakup.”

John “was on tour and his voice hurt and was being a whiny face about everything so yeah, I was like, “no.”

In case you haven’t been watching the news in popular culture lately, in 2013, the pair had a fantastic wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Prior to their relationship, the couple signed the papers regarding their matrimonial vows in New York City.

According to E! News, Chrissy was riding in style for the event in Lake Como, she said, “every time I went to Vera Wang for a fitting, I couldn’t stop getting one,” as the supermodel had three dresses for the occasion.

And while we’re glad the couple finally worked things out and ended up having a happy family together, we can’t help but point out how much they enjoy talking about their relationship. It almost gets cringeworthy at times, don’t you agree?