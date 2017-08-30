John Legend Opens Up About Fertility Struggles With Wife Chrissy Teigen

While the heights of celebrity can certainly make specific things easier, they can make others even more difficult. It’s also worth noting that celebrities can’t avoid the standard struggles of marriage, they are susceptible just like the rest of us. As with anything, marriage and commitment take hard work. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have found that out first hand in recent years when they struggled with conceiving.

“Having a baby is a big challenge for a couple, and going through that together strengthens your bond because if you make it through [having a child], you know you can make it through anything,” Legend explained to Cosmopolitan during a recent interview.

He goes on to talk about how lucky and fortunate they are to live in a time where other methods of conception are possible and that they had the resources to go that route. He explains how grateful he and Chrissy are that IVF helped them conceive 15-month-old Luna. The two also hope to have more children with help from this method.

When asked what one of the key components to a healthy relationship is and what’s imperative to getting through hard times, Legend says it’s a common answer: communication. He told the magazine that he and Teigen, who’ve been together for 10 years, married for four, talk through everything.

It’s no secret that Teigen is tremendously honest and open, almost to a fault. Whatever is on her mind, she says it. There is no mistaking how she feels at any given time. Legend talks openly about how he’s always been much more reserved but that Teigen helps him to tap into imperative emotions he wouldn’t always share on his own before.

Recently, Teigen revealed that she had been drinking too much and wanted to cut back. Legend said that they talked about it and no decision was made until they looked at specific variables and factors. “When she was thinking about how she wanted to drink less, we talked about it. I just want to support her. I want her to be happy and to live the fullest, most awesome life she can, and I want us to do it together.”

Being such a unit is certainly nice to see in Hollywood.