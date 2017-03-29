John Legend Has A Surprise Performance For People In London! Watch A Clip Here!

It was a great morning for people going to work on Wednesday in London when John Legend surprised travelers with a mini-show at a train station.

Legend sat down at the piano wearing a long overcoat and sunglasses. The instrument was sectioned off to him as crowds gathered around the Awards winner.

John sang several different hit singles including 2004’s “Ordinary People” and 2013’s “All Of Me.” He concluded the set with a rendition of a track off his latest album, Darkness and Light.

People in the crowd and celebrities on social media were thrilled with the concert. One Twitter user reported John Legend has officially earned the last part of his name.

John Legend in London 😍 A post shared by Gemma Fox (@mrsgemfox) on Mar 29, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

After the short performance, he stood up on the piano and took a bow and waved goodbye to all of his fans before being escorted away from the crowd by the security.

Legend and his family recently returned from Morrocco where the family went to markets and visited exotic animals. John’s wife uploaded a video to Instagram of their young daughter saying her first word – cat.

The Academy Award winner was in the news just recently for a stolen bag at the airport. A security guard left his bag on the cart when he was unloading the celebrity’s luggage. An unknown passerby took the bag off the cart, but there it got settled quickly. Authorities caught it on tape and were able to get John’s luggage back to him.

Legend’s Darkness and Light tour will start on May 12th in Miami and will end on June 30th at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. John will be visiting Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Toronto, and New York City.