FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
john legend elton john katy perry justin bieber drake ciara beyonce fadi fawaz mariah carey adele fetty wap Karlie Kloss lady gaga zayn malik jeremiah stansbury selena gomez liam payne nicki minaj chris brown Remy Ma gigi hadid
Home » Music

John Legend Has A Surprise Performance For People In London! Watch A Clip Here!

Todd Malm Posted On 03/29/2017
0
0


John Legend Performing In LondonSource: TheSun.com

It was a great morning for people going to work on Wednesday in London when John Legend surprised travelers with a mini-show at a train station.

Legend sat down at the piano wearing a long overcoat and sunglasses. The instrument was sectioned off to him as crowds gathered around the Awards winner.

John sang several different hit singles including 2004’s “Ordinary People” and 2013’s “All Of Me.” He concluded the set with a rendition of a track off his latest album, Darkness and Light.

People in the crowd and celebrities on social media were thrilled with the concert. One Twitter user reported John Legend has officially earned the last part of his name.

John Legend in London 😍

A post shared by Gemma Fox (@mrsgemfox) on

After the short performance, he stood up on the piano and took a bow and waved goodbye to all of his fans before being escorted away from the crowd by the security.

Legend and his family recently returned from Morrocco where the family went to markets and visited exotic animals. John’s wife uploaded a video to Instagram of their young daughter saying her first word – cat.

The Academy Award winner was in the news just recently for a stolen bag at the airport. A security guard left his bag on the cart when he was unloading the celebrity’s luggage. An unknown passerby took the bag off the cart, but there it got settled quickly. Authorities caught it on tape and were able to get John’s luggage back to him.

Advertisement

Legend’s Darkness and Light tour will start on May 12th in Miami and will end on June 30th at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans. John will be visiting Nashville, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Saint Louis, Toronto, and New York City.

Post Views: 0


Read more about john legend

You may also like
John Legend’s Luggage Was Stolen From JFK Airport!
03/24/2017
Chrissy Teigen Makes Fun Of Her Husband For Not Receiving An Oscar
02/27/2017
New Mom Chrissy Teigen Poses For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
02/03/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *