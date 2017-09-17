John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Headed For A Split? The Uber Couple Reportedly Turn To Therapy

Singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen seem to have the kind of relationship that everyone loves and admires. Via social media posts and public appearances, the celebrity couple are an example of what it looks like to be in a happy marriage.

However, according to an insider, things aren’t what they seem, and the two have hit a rough patch. It has been reported that Teigen has been struggling with postpartum depression and excessive drinking, and an insider revealed that the couple has been fighting “non- stop.”

The source also said that the couple has been in marriage counseling for the last six months, and that the two are trying to make their marriage work.

The couple got married on September 14, 2013, after dating for four years. In April 2016, they welcomed daughter Luna to their family. They did have issues getting pregnant, so they turned to IVF treatments to help them conceive. Apparently, Teigen’s attempts to get pregnant again have brought problems to the relationship. She has said in the past that it’s very hard emotionally.

Legend recently told Cosmopolitan, “It’s especially difficult when you can’t conceive naturally. You want to feel like everything’s working properly and want everything to be perfect, but sometimes it’s not. I wouldn’t say we can’t conceive naturally, but I would say that it’s enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help. We’re lucky that we’re living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna, and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids.”

Legend is currently on the UK leg of his Darkness and Lightness Tour. Teigen is traveling with him, and has been making a splash in London with her social media posts about British television.

The couple were holding hands when they were seen leaving the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with Luna. Later, the pair were photographed at London’s O2 Arena after Legend performed, and the Daily Mail said Teigen looked like the “ultimate fan girl.”

No matter what’s going on behind closed doors, it appears that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are putting on a happy face in public and trying to make things work.