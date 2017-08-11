FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Go On Lovely Date In Matching Outfits – See The Pic!

Nick Markus Posted On 08/11/2017
Chrissy-Teigen-John-Legend-Couples-StyleSource: popsugar.com

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are couple goals! The stars got everyone’s attention as they headed for a super cute date on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The pair were in attendance for Teigen’s new Intermix x A.L.C. ‘on duty’ collab launch dinner.

But as if the two did not already look made for one another, they decided to turn the adorableness up a notch by dressing up in color coordinated outfits.

31-year-old Taigen and her beau 38-year-old Legend chose to slay everybody by wearing clothes in neutral shades such as white, black, army green and tan.

Despite the fact that they didn’t pick colorful, summery clothes, they still obviously dressed to impress and stood out, which proves that sometimes less really is more!

Chrissy wore a tie-waist white blouse which she paired with high-waisted skinny jeans.

The brunette beauty completed the whole ensemble by adding some flattering black ankle-strap heels.

Meanwhile, her hubby rocked some distressed jeans, a classic black T-shirt and a really fun, patterned bomber jacket over it.

INTERMIX x A.L.C "On Duty" Launch Dinner With Chrissy TeigenSource: etonline.com

It is safe to say that they have become one of Hollywood’s favorite power couple and it’s not hard to see why.

During the event, Chrissy and John were super relaxed while posing for pictures.

Also, they just couldn’t help but smile at each other the whole time, which shows that there is a lot of love in their relationship.

As fans may already be aware, back in May, Teigen opened up about family life alongside her husband Legend and their 1-year-old baby girl Luna.

What do you think about the pair?

