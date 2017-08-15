John Heard’s Cause Of Death Revealed!

Fans of late actor John Heard are finally getting closure regarding the death of the acting legend. E! News confirmed the star died in a hotel in California from a heart attack that was created through his long battle with heart disease.

According to the publication, TMZ, who first came out with the revelations regarding his passing, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded from their autopsy that the 72-year-old died from cardiac death from atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.

Even though the actor went through a back surgery two days before his passing, officials claim the procedure played no role in his death.

As CI readers know, the actor was found dead in his Palo Alto hotel room on the 21st of July.

After the news came out, many celebrities and co-stars expressed their condolences and grief for the late performer.

Sad to hear of John Heards passing. Did a production of Three Sisters with him years ago. Wonderful actor. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 22, 2017

John’s co-star from Home Alone, Daniel Stern, used his social media account to write a long and touching memorial to his friend and acting buddy.

He wrote, “When I got my first (part in a) movie, Breaking Away, the only thing I knew about acting was what I had learned from watching John. He was as loyal and generous as they come. He was a friend, brother, and a legend in his time. Rest in Peace John.”

Fans of the actor will remember him from roles in Big and Awakening as well as The Sopranos and CSI Miami.

Not only did he star in TV and movies, but he found success in the Broadway community.

The actor made his debut in 1973’s Warp and went on to star in The Glass Menagerie where he performed alongside Jessica Tandy, who won an Oscar at one point during her career. We send out our condolences to his fans as well as his friends and family.