John David Duggar Secretly Courting A Texas Woman [Report]

John David Duggar is one of the oldest single Duggar children. It looks like the 27-year old is looking to change his marital status if the rumors are true. According to a report from The Hollywood Gossip, John David has been secretly courting an unidentified woman in Texas with hopes that marriage might be in his future.

THG has an inside Duggar source who spilled the beans on John David and his secret girlfriend. They claim that Jana’s twin has been spending very little time at home lately.

Apparently, John David has been splitting time between training to be a pilot in Mississippi and spending time with his sweetheart in Texas. But why would the Duggars be keeping this relationship under wraps?

“They don’t talk about it,” the insider said. “Everything with John David is sort of the QT, same as with Jana. Everything they do is very, very, very secretive.”

Our first set of twins. Love, love, love these two. A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Aug 18, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

The source also addressed questions about Jana Duggar’s single status. The said that Jana isn’t really interested in courting or babies and that she prefers the company of other women. It sounds like they might be insinuating that Jana Duggar is gay.

There have been a lot of Duggar weddings in recent years, most of them being the Duggar daughters who have been getting hitched. So far, the only Duggar son to make it to the altar is Josh and he’s not exactly America’s sweetheart.

Fun evening together @highrisesports A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 27, 2015 at 6:49pm PDT

Joseph Duggar is currently courting Kendra Caldwell and their wedding date can’t be too far in the future. With new episodes of Counting On coming and considering that they just enjoyed a joint wedding shower, news of Joseph and Kendra’s wedding could seriously drop any day now.

The last Counting On star to cross marriage off their bucket list was Joy-Anna, who married Austin Forsyth back in May. The 19-year old has already announced that she can’t wait to start a family and there are rumors that they might already have.

While plenty of Counting On fans and critics continue to question why Jana Duggar is still single, it’s not often that they ask why her twin brother isn’t trying to court and marry someone. If it turns out that John David really has a lady in Texas, we can only hope that he’ll share the news soon.