John Cena And Nikki Bella Want To Get Married Soon And Have Children

John Cena and Nikki Bella are celebrating their engagement with friends, family, and the rest of the world and according to the actress, the wedding is very soon.

Moreover, rumors have already started spreading that the ceremony could take place at Wrestlemania 34.

In case you were wondering, WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on April 8, 2018 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

However, the pair made an appearance on “Today” and said that while they are in rush to say “I do,” one thing is certain they are not getting married in the ring.

“We want to get the party started,” Bella, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, said on the morning show.

The star of E!‘s “Total Divas” said the proposal was a “dream come true” and went to call Cena her prince charming.

A reliable insider said the WWE model is over the moon and added: “Nikki [Bella] has never been happier than since she accepted John [Cena’s] proposal in front of the world.”

The same source explained: “She keeps saying that she is on cloud nine and that the proposal was incredibly surreal. Nikki has barely slept since the big moment, and she can’t even believe what actually happened. She’s still in shock. She knows it will take her a few days to let it all really sink in. Nikki is madly in love with John and she can’t wait to marry him and become Mrs. Cena.”

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

A close source to the professional wrestler and TV host said he has changed his mind and wants to have children.

The tipster shared: “[John] wants to make all of Nikki’s dreams come true, and that includes having children. John is crazy in love and his main priority is making his fiancée happy. Plus, he’s really warmed up to the idea of being a dad.”

It has been confirmed that Cena had been working on the proposal since early 2016 after Bella’s neck surgery which is when he also decided he wants to be a father.