John Cena And Fiancee Nikki Bella Celebrate YouTube Milestone With A Rated Video!

John Cena and Nikki Bella have kept their promise!

The happy couple that has recently gotten engaged celebrated Bella’s 500,000 YouTube subscribers by getting naked! It was their gift to her loyal fans that were eager to see the couple in their sexiest form! And indeed, it was quite enticing…at least at the start of the video.

“We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry, it took a few days. It took a while to convince someone to do this,” Bella said pointing to her fresh fiance.

She announced the happy news that she finally reached half a million subscribers and decided to show their audience their all.

“I still don’t think this is a good idea,” John Cena complained before he took his shorts off while Nikki removed her silk robe.

“I think my tube’s on YouTube!” Cena joked, and both of them walked around in front of the camera with their private parts censored.

At some point during the ridiculous video, Cena bent down and pretended to wind in Nikki’s direction. His fiancée played along asking him, appalled: “God, what did you eat? Someone else’s farts? You honestly ruin everything.”

Bella and Cena are definitely very open with their private lives which is probably a contributing factor to their YouTube career. But now, their fans would also love to see them on TV as many wonder if they would consider televising their upcoming wedding.

Whether they will decide to go for it or not, it’s very clear that the two are very happy together and we really hope they will last.

What do you think? Would you like to see John Cena and Nikki Bella get married?