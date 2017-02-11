John Carpenter Announces Details On New ‘Halloween’ Movie

After years in development hell, Michael Myers is finally returning to the big screen to kill again in a brand-new Halloween movie. Series creator and horror directing legend John Carpenter announced the news on Facebook this week. Carpenter also revealed the unconventional director and writers for the new Halloween movie.

Advertisement

David Gordon Green will direct the new film, which he will co-write with actor Danny McBride. Both Green and McBride are more well known for their comedy work, though both have dramatic credits under their belts as well. Before directing films like Pineapple Express, Your Highness, and The Sitter, Green was behind the camera for the drama films George Washington, All The Real Girls, and Undertow.

McBride has had supporting roles in a number of comedies like Tropic Thunder and This Is The End but is most well-known for starring in the HBO series Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. McBride also co-created both shows and Green even directed several episodes of the former. In a dramatic shift, McBride will next appear in director Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror prequel Alien: Covenant.

Carpenter will act as an executive producer on the new Halloween film. In his Facebook post, he said the pitch from Green, McBride, and Blumhouse Productions founder Jason Blum “blew me away.” Carpenter was so impressed with the trio’s vision, he says he may even compose the music for the new film. In addition to his directing, Carpenter is well-known for his impressive musical scores, including the now-iconic Halloween theme song.

The new Halloween will hit theaters on October 19, 2018. Believe it or not, that will be more than nine years after the last film in the franchise, 2009’s Halloween II. Both that film and its 2007 predecessor were reboots of the Halloween series, written and directed by heavy metal icon Rob Zombie.

Advertisement

Carpenter has expressed disappointment in those two films, so regardless of whether or not the new film will reboot continuity once again, the original Halloween creator definitely sees something in this new film that has been missing.