John Boehner Says ObamaCare Is Here To Stay, What Will Donald Trump Do?

Donald Trump and his majority in Congress ran and won last year on the promise to repeal ObamaCare as fast as possible.

After one month in power, nothing has been done, and more people signed up for the program since November.

Elected officials have to deal with angry crowds at town halls around the country demanding that the health care law not be repealed but replaced by something better.

There is a problem in that scenario; Republicans do not have a clear replacement ready despite the fact they told the country for seven years they had better options to deal with rising costs.

Lawmakers are finding it very hard to repeal a piece of legislation that has benefited close to 20 million people.

Now that he is no longer in office and in a moment of great honesty, Former Speaker John Boehner of Ohio is telling those who are paying attention that ObamaCare is here to stay.

The best thing opponents of the massive piece of legislation can hope for is to get a modest modification of what is already in place.

The retired politician told Politico: “[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare — I shouldn’t call it repeal-and-replace, because it’s not going to happen.”

He went on to add: “Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act … that’s going to be there. Republicans never ever agree on healthcare.”

Boehner, who spends a lot of time playing golf with the 45th U.S. president, is either aware that his party is not entirely committed to the repeal, or he is trying to bring conservatives to a better political space.

Either way, it looks like ObamaCare is here to stay.