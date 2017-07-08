Joseline Hernandez And K. Michelle Trade Barbs After Photo Of R&B Star With Mona Scott-Young Surfaces

Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle are heating up social media with their feud, and no one knows how this episode will end.

The two ladies used to be best friends, and according to some fans, they might have even dated.

However, their relationship has changed drastically in the past few days after the R&B songstress decided to show love to Mona Scott-Young, the producer of the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

There is a big problem with what the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer did, Hernandez is in a fight with her boss, and she accused her of stealing her money.

At this point, it is likely that Stevie J’s baby mama will not return for the next season of the reality series.

So, after her former friend shared a photo on Instagram in which she appeared cozy at her new Atlanta restaurant, Puff & Petals, with Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Shekinah Jo, and Scott-Young, Hernandez decided to voice her displeasure in the comments section.

Stevie J’s woman wrote: “Lol y’all know was good. Check yaself before y’all break y’all self. And I’m your hood.”

Since the opportunity was too good to pass on, Michelle decided to hit back hard.

The “V.S.O.P.” artist stated: “LOL I didn’t even do anything to you,” K. Michelle wrote. “I never spoke bad on you name but let’s go Tyrone Biggums And one more thing before I go, I was a GREAT friend to you I even went and bought yo 28 day ********* challenge @Joseline ! I don’t think u wanna do this mamacita ohhhhhh and my last piece of advice to you as a friend, hang that music up! Drops the mic.”

That was epic in so many ways. It revealed that Hernandez needed help to get her life together and Michelle offered her help.

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Wait, there is more. The singing sensation also said that her former BFF was a drug addict who used to do cocaine in her bathroom.

Wow, Hernandez is not responding to those charges. Instead, she decided to go after Michelle for not spending enough time with her son, Chase Bowman.

#PressPlay #JoselineHernandez has a message for all the moms! 🌚 View earlier posts! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Those two reality television stars are ready to put it all out there.