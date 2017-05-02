FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Joe Walsh Slammed For Mean Tweet About Jimmy Kimmel’s Newborn!

Todd Malm Posted On 05/02/2017
Joe Walsh and Jimmy KimmelSource: People.com

Jimmy Kimmel has received a ton of support and love after the birth of his son. As Celebrity Insider readers know, Billy Kimmel, underwent open-heart surgery shortly after his birth.

However, not every person was empathetic towards the plight of the late night host and his infant son.

Former Congressman, Joe Walsh, used the circumstances to voice his partisan concern on health care. It was devoid of class, and frankly, a bit mean.

He said, “Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s healthcare.”

Joe is currently a radio host, and he was referencing Kimmel’s opening monolog in which he addressed the difficulty of the birth of his son and how grateful he was for the Obama administration passing the Affordable Care Act.

Kimmel said in his speech that Americans have a great sense of nationalism.

They are brought up to believe the country is the best country in the world, despite the inefficiencies and problems within the nation, including most citizens being unable to get health insurance before 2014.

He explained, “before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition.”

Twitter users were all over Joe Walsh with many people backing up the late night show host.

Patton Oswalt came to back up Kimmel, referencing Joe’s scandal where he didn’t pay $117,000 in child support, “Joe, you won’t even pay child support for your own kids. We already knew you felt this way, you worm.”

On Tuesday, former President Obama thanked Kimmel for his support in a tweet,

“well said, Jimmy. That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations.”

1 Comment

Michelle Campbell
05/02/2017 at 9:05 pm
Reply

Joe Walsh, you and others like you are the reason Anerica will never be great. I’m sure that taxpaying Americans have paid for your health care and other amenities. You are a loser Joe Walsh.

.


