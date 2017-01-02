Joe Scarborough Goes After Media Over His Coziness With Donald Trump

Did “Morning Joe” hosts – Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski – party with Donald Trump on New Year’s Eve? A CBS reporter said yes, while Scarborough is adamant that he spent the 31st of December at home in his pajamas with his family watching Mariah Carey destroy her career. Saturday night, journalist Sopan Deb, who shadowed Trump on the campaign trail, took to Twitter to talk about the bash the mogul was holding in Florida. Despite a media uproar, President-elect Donald Trump, some of his children, and his wife, Melania, attended a $757-a-head dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

According to Deb, the MSNBC commentators were seen at the soirée, and they were taking part in the year-end festivities with several other high-profile guests. In an article for the New York Times, it was stated: “Morning Joe’s hosts partied with Trump last night at Mar-a-Lago. Last year, Trump publicly thanked them for support. ”

The piece hit a nerve, prompting Mr. Scarborough to go on an epic rant on Twitter. The politician turned TV personality said he was at the event to talk to Trump and ask him to take part in an interview.

He slammed Deb and took a shot at CNN all at the same time. The former congressman from Florida said if Deb has become one of those reporters who like to write fake news, he should join CNN. He said: “Partied? You’re very good at pushing fake news. You should write for CNN. Apparently making up facts is fine if you’re writing about us.”

Scarborough went on to remind the world that he was not in bed with Trump, au contraire, he was one of the few Republicans who dared to call him out for his many controversial remarks. He wrote: “Last year I said Trump’s campaign was racist, xenophobic and disqualifying. But be snide while making facts up. Partied? Not even close.”

He stated after talking to Trump he went home and watched Mariah Carey’s epic fail during her performance on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” He later returned to social media to once more defend his name. He stated: “Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily. I hope we get the interview.”

The men had a brief exchange after the story went viral where they agreed to disagree about exactly what took place at Mar-a-Lago.