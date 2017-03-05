Joe Scarborough Calls Donald Trump ‘Crazy’ After Barack Obama Wiretap Claims

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough is going where only a few have dared to go publicly; the former Republican politician thinks the 45th U.S. president is “crazy.”

President Donald Trump is already having a difficult month of March after a disastrous February. His staff is focused on keeping him scripted, but this is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Mr. Trump has a very hard time handling his impulses that often lead him to make wild statements on Twitter.

In the latest rant dating from Saturday, he accused his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, of wiretapping him during the 2016 presidential election campaign without offering any evidence to back up his claims.

That is how the business mogul from New York likes to operate. He likes to say outrageous things and his aides have to find a way to defend and explain them.

The president based his accusations on reports from an alt-right news website, Breitbart, and controversial radio host Mark Levin.

Some believe that Mr. Trump might have been trying to divert attention from the focus on his ties to Russia. The problem, he created a bigger mess with wider implications.

Now, people from both parties are calling for an investigation to be conducted on the matter. Scarborough, who has been quite friendly to Trump over the years stated that his behavior over the weekend was dangerous.

The television personality wrote on Twitter Sunday: “When a reality TV star pushes that conspiracy, it’s disgusting. When a sitting president behaves the way he has this weekend, its dangerous.”

He also added: “His tweets this weekend suggest the president is not crazy like a fox. Just crazy.”

This is coming from a man who had a 15-minute conversation with the president last week.