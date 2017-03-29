FREE NEWSLETTER
Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Slam Donald Trump Presidency: ‘It’s Far Worse Than We Expected’

Mel Walker Posted On 03/29/2017
Joe Scarborough Mika Brzezinski Donald TrumpNBC

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are really done with their good friend, 45th U.S. President Donald Trump, after spending almost two years giving him positive coverage on their MSNBC show, Morning Joe.

The two political commentators appeared on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday and did not hold back.

They gleefully tore into Mr. Trump’s presidency and shared what drove him to the point of no return in their relationship.

The former reality television star has one of the lowest approval ratings for a new president in modern history.

His promise of repealing and replacing ObamaCare met the Washington gridlock and failed miserably. Moreover, the Muslim ban that was supposed the protect Americans is blocked in courts.

The Trump administration also had to deal with the aftermath of Russia’s meddling in last year’s election.

So, it is safe to say that the president does not have much going on for him at the moment.

Brzezinski explained: “It’s far worse [than we expected].”

Scarborough added: “It’s as bad as it gets. And we never expected it to be quite this bad.”

The former congressman also revealed that they had been friends with Mr. Trump for close to ten years.

Although they criticized some of his proposals during the 2016 campaign, Morning Joe was always a friendlier venue for the business mogul.

After the election, they tried to land an interview with the new president, but it never happened. This probably did not help the relationship.

However, what drove Trump over the edge is when they stated that Chris Christie and Bernie Sanders brought in more ratings on the morning show.

That statement pushed President Trump to stop following them on social media.

