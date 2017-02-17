Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Slam Donald Trump On ‘Morning Joe’

It is official; Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are against Donald Trump. On Friday, the hosts of Morning Joe – Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski – and their panel sat down to dissect Donald Trump’s out of this world 77-minute press conference that took place yesterday. Thursday afternoon, the 45th president of the United States walked into the White House and unexpectedly told his aides that he wanted to talk to the American people and take questions from the press.

During the combative presser, Trump played the victim and blamed the media for all that is wrong with his administration and personal life. The brash businessman claimed that reporters have been spreading the fake news about his ties to Russia, controversial travel ban, and the leaks surrounding former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr. Trump also called out The Fourth Estate for quoting anonymous sources to write lies about him and his staff members. During the press conference, Trump was caught in a lie thanks to NBC News’ Peter Alexander.

Trump falsely said that his victory in 2016 was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan. Scarborough shared his thoughts on the unconventional press conference by saying it was chaotic and showed that the president no longer had a grip on reality.

He also claimed many GOP leaders are running scared after hearing Trump speak. The television personality said: “That would have been a really funny hour or so of television, if he weren’t President of the United States.” He continued, “It was one of the most chaotic, rambling press conferences anybody has ever seen.”

Mika Brzezinski called Trump’s presidency fake. She said: “One lie on top of another lie, on top of another lie, and then the president goes out and says “what a great job he did,”.It’s a fake presidency.”

While Scarborough and Brzezinski are bashing Trump, the extreme right is laughing and loving Trump even more.

Conservative author Ann Coulter said she felt like Trump took his supporters to church. Radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed it was amazing and Trump thanked him in a tweet a few hours ago.