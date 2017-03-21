FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
James Comey blake shelton jim parsons Andreja Pejić kelly ripa matt lauer Katherine Kelly Lang megyn kelly jennifer lopez tamron hall michael strahan leah remini nick viall anderson cooper savannah guthrie Chuck Lorre Ree Drummond nick cannon ann curry tiffany trump o.j. simpson
Home » TV Shows

Joe Scarborough And Mika Brzezinski Blast Republicans Who Attacked James Comey

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/21/2017
0
0


Joe Scarborough Mika Brzezinski James ComeyCredit: NBC

This morning, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, the co-hosts of “Morning Joe,” had some harsh words for the Republicans who were supposed to question James Comey as he testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

The FBI director confirmed what the world already knew that members of Donald Trump’s campaign are being investigated for coordination with Russian officials that hacked Democrats or meddled in the 2016 race.

The former Republican representative said he was happy that Comey finally debunked Trump’s claims that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at the Trump Tower.

Trump made the unfounded allegations during one of his erratic Saturday morning rants using his favorite communication tool – Twitter.

While at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the president of these United States tweeted: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Mr. Scarborough said the following on the weekday morning talk show: “Obviously number one, Donald Trump was lying about Barack Obama. We knew it, but now we got confirmation from the FBI and the Justice Department.”

Scarborough went on to say that he finds it shameful that after the Democrats, now the Republicans have made Comey Public Enemy No. 1.

He later slammed the conservatives, who turned a blind eye on the Trump/Russia ties instead focusing on who leaked the embarrassing telephone conversations between Trump and several world leaders and his 2005 tax returns.

The television personality explained: “All most House Republicans wanted to talk about was how reporters got the information to get out to America that their president, the White House, and the campaign team is under investigation for collusion.”

He concluded by stating: “It was one of the most shameful performances, at a time when America is at a turning point.”

Brzezinski also shared her thoughts on the scandal by saying: “Can you imagine being Hillary Clinton watching the proceedings yesterday?”

Advertisement

Many predict that as he did with Clinton, Comey will pursue with the drip, drip, drip and cause chaos in the Trump administration.

Post Views: 0


Read more about James Comey joe scarborough mika brzezinski

You may also like
FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Donald Trump’s Ridiculous Wiretapping Accusations!
03/21/2017
James Comey Expected To Rebuke Donald Trump Wiretap Claims Against Barack Obama
03/20/2017
Mika Brzezinski Dumps Donald Trump: His ‘Presidency Is Fake And Failed’
03/06/2017
Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *