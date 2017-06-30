Joe Jackson – The Father Of Janet And Michael – Is Ok After Car Accident

Joe Jackson, the father of the late Michael and Janet, was involved in a car crash this Friday and was unharmed. However, his assistant wasn’t so lucky, as he broke his thumb and was treated at a hospital.

Joe was in the passenger seat of a black Jaguar in Las Vegas today, when a car in front of them T-boned a red SUV, according to TMZ.

The outlet claimed that witnesses saw Joe later walking into a Panda Express before he sat down and appeared to be in pain.

The 88-year-old was taken to a hospital not long after and complained of pains in his chest.

Despite the scary incident, Joe seemed to be in high spirits when he described the crash on his personal site.

On Joe’s official webpage, he wrote, “earlier today while in the car with my assistant, we were involved in an accident as they drove in front of us. I got out of it without a scratch. My assistant, however, had to be taken to the emergency room because the airbag in the car broke his thumb. We are leaving and going back out to enjoy our lunch at home. All is well. Thank god!”

There’s nothing like a good lunch after a terrifying car crash!

Joe is no stranger to danger, as this isn’t the first time the 88-year-old has been in the hospital.

The legendary dad has been in and out of the ER over the past few years due to health problems.

He was treated in 2016 at a medical center for suffering a high fever. Not only that, but he was hospitalized during a trip to Brazil after suffering a stroke, which was one of several. Janet was forced to take a break from rehearsing to rush to his aide. Nevertheless, we’re glad that the iconic father is Ok!