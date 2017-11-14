Joe Jackson Confuses Prince With Blanket In Bizarre Video Message To The Younger Jackson Brother: ‘Stay Off Those Bikes!’

It looks like the 89-year-old man may have confused 15-year-old Blanket with his older brother Prince. Michael Jackson’s father took to social media yesterday to post a very odd video in which he expressed his worry about the teen’s health following ‘his accident.’

‘Hello, Blanket! This is Joe Jackson. Your health’s… I don’t know what. You are like your father. Now I understand why your father had you wear masks all the time ’cause news people were bothering him so much and he tried to disguise you as much as possible. But I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes!’ the elder said.

Check out his whole home-made vid.

To my grandson Blanket. A personal video message from me. Love you. #blanketjackson #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/aNtptnlAn1 — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) November 13, 2017

As those who keep up with the Jackson family may already be aware, recently, Prince Jackson got into a motorbike accident.

‘Do not ride, now,’ Joe added, before asking Blanket to say hello to his siblings and telling him to star ‘clean and safe.’

‘And see a lot of movies if you can, good movies, of course. And be like me, be tough, in a good way. You will live a long time.’

Pretty bizarre right?

Blanket is definitely not the Jackson brother who is into bikes and got hurt!

Advertisement

Do you think Joe Jackson mistook Prince for Blanket? It surely seems so.