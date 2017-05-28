Joe Alwyn Wants To Stay Normal Despite Dating Global Superstar Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for a little while, and they have managed to keep the relationship out of the limelight.

However, things started to change a bit as soon the media discovered they were together. With Swift working on a serious musical comeback, the attention will only increase in the upcoming months.

The British actor remains convinced that they can keep the tabloids away as they move forward with the romance. Mr. Alwyn is determined to make this happen.

Many people have tried this tactic before him, and it often failed.

The spotlight has a way of grabbing entertainers who embark in a high-profile love story.

A source close to the 26-year-old Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk star explained that in his heart of hearts, he is a very “low-key” person.

A person with knowledge of the talented actor’s thinking explained: “Joe is a very normal, down-to-earth guy. He is private and low-key. They are on the same page on how to handle the attention.”

It is reported that they have met at a Kings of Leon concert in October 2016 and the love story began not long after that.

If this theory is to be believed the two artists have been together for at least five months. Swift, 27, dated a lot of famous people and the only one who managed to stay longer than Alwyn is Calvin Harris with about one year.

Swift reportedly learned from her mistakes and publicized relationships, so she agrees with her new man that it is best to keep things quiet, at least for now.

An insider revealed: “Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe. She has learned from the past. She wanted to get to know him without any chaos.”

Online commenters hope that the “Bad Bood” singer can get rid of her perceived immaturity and not hurt a young man who appears to be quite decent.