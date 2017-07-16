FREE NEWSLETTER
Jodie Whittaker Is The 13th Doctor Who!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 07/16/2017
Jodie Whittaker doctor whoSource: countryandtownhouse.co.uk

The long awaited 13th Doctor is here, and it has been confirmed officially by BBC that it’s a woman! Peter Capaldi will hand his iconic role on Christmas Day over to Jodie Whittaker.

Ever since Capaldi announced his departure, speculations about who would take his place have been going around.

A-list names like Olivia Colman, Kris Marshall, Tilda Swinton and Sherlock’s Andrew Scott had been rumored to be the next Doctor Who and also proved popular with the series’ fans.

But, in an exclusive announcement on BBC One, Jodie Whittaker was unveiled as the new Doctor.

What is just as exciting is the fact that it will be the first time in the show’s 53 year history that a woman will play the famous role.

The idea of a female taking on the titular lead was met with mixed reactions from the fans.

Some of them even went so far as to threaten that they would boycott the show.

But despite all the negativity, most people are excited for a new era in the show’s history.

Besides, Jodie Whittaker can now add her name to an impressive list of legendary Doctor Whos: William Hartnell, Patrick Troughton, Jon Pertwee, Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, John Hurt, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and finally Peter Capaldi.

The current actor portraying the role, Peter Capaldi, announced earlier in the year that he would be leaving the show.

Capaldi appeared on Doctor Who for a brief cameo in the 50th anniversary special before taking on the role full time in 2014.

Before his departure, the 13th Doctor is set to meet the 1st one, played by David Bradley in a festive Christmas day special.

It was also confirmed that the same episode will introduce Jodie as the 13th Doctor.

What do you think of the new Doctor? Are you excited to watch Jodie Whittaker portraying the titular role?

