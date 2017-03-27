Jodie Sweetin’s Former Fiancé Justin Hodak Is Arrested For Possession of Firearm At Sweetin’s Home

Jodie Sweetin has called off her engagement to Justin Hodak, and he apparently hasn’t taken it lightly! He was arrested shortly after the end of their relationship after police were called to Jodie’s property.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they were responding to a possible suicide. When they arrived, they discovered a firearm at Sweetin’s residence that belongs to Justin.

Hodak is a convicted felon, and he cannot legally hold a firearm. The police then took Hodak to the station and the next day an emergency restraining order was filed against the man for the protection of the former Full House actress

Hodak and Sweetin had got into an intense argument after they ended their relationship. That same evening, Hodak had been getting drunk and smoking marijuana when Sweetin asked him to leave her house.

That is when Justin had started to threaten that he would take his own life and erupted into a rage and pulled down a 7-foot staircase.

Justin went back to the Sweetin residence again so police took him into custody for violating the restraining order and he is currently being held on $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 21st, 2017.

This recent news comes after Sweetin and Hodak had announced their engagement in January of 2016 after dating for two years only to end it this past week.

Sweetin’s representative confirmed that the relationship between the couple had ended and they appreciate the public’s understanding of their need for privacy. If Sweetin and Hodak had gotten married, it would’ve been her 4th marriage.

Jodie Sweetin is an America actress who is most known for playing Stephanie Tanner on the legendary show Fullhouse, but in the recent past, she has been performing on the reality television show Dancing With The Stars. Jodie and her partner finished in 6th place after they were eliminated from the 8th week of the competition.