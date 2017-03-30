Jodie Sweetin Says She Will Be Fine After Ex-Fiancé Justin Hodak’s Arrest

Jodie Sweetin finally came out and made a statement after her ex-fiancé’s arrest.

The Full House star took to Instagram to thank all of her friends and family who reached out to her over the past two weeks since her split from her man Justin Hodak.

The breakup concluded with Hodak being arrested for violating a restraining order against her.

Sweetin wrote on her Instagram that her experience had definitely been a roller coaster as she was smiling with her two daughters at her side.

Sweetin’s separation from Hodak who is 40-years-old was confirmed on March 24th. Sweetin, 35, had met Hodak through mutual friends. They announced their engagement in January 2016 after being in a relationship for two years.

Both Sweetin and Hodak have admitted to having drug problems in the past. Justin celebrated 11 years of sobriety last year and tweeted that he couldn’t believe how much his life had changed because of it.

On March 27th the police granted a temporary restraining order against Hodak claiming in court documents that he had recently begun using steroids and testosterone supplements which made his anger problem much worse.

Jodie claimed that Hodak had planned to use a 9-millimeter pistol to kill himself before the police had arrived.

Another LAPD spokesmen mentioned that Justin had been driving around her home after the restraining order was placed on him.

The restraining order requires Hodak to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times, including at work, her vehicle, her children’s school, and there can’t be any contact with Jodie either directly or indirectly.

The actress was granted protection for the two children. Daughters Beatrix who is 6-years-old, Zoie Herpin, who is 8-years old, her mother Janice Sweetin, her father, as well as her assistant Lauren Hussey.