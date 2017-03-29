Jodie Sweetin Claims Her Ex Threatened To Sell Her “Embarassing” Personal Photos!

Jodie Sweetin‘s split from her now former boyfriend is a never ending nightmare!

The actress requested for a temporary restraining order, on the grounds that he uses dangerous weapons and consumes behavior-altering drugs. However, as it turns out, she is trying to protect herself from his public revenge as well, as he has threatened to leak “embarrassing” photos of the star.

According to the March 24 court filing, “He threatened to sell potentially embarrassing pictures of Sweetin that he has on his phone.”

Now, the 35-year-old actress, who announced her breakup from Hodak, 40, on Friday, requested the court to forbid him from releasing her photos as well.

The two had been engaged for a year and a half before it went sour.

“Hodak shall not release to any other person, post on any social media or website, sell, or otherwise publish any pictures of Jodie Sweetin in his possession,” she continued.

As fans may already know, Sweetin led a wild and reckless life before she finally managed to become sober back in 2011.

The star admitted having consumed dangerous drugs like cocaine and even meth. Furthermore, she revealed that she also abused alcohol even when she was pregnant with her oldest daughter Zoie, who is now 8 years old.

According to the actress, she has been sober for over five years.

As it turns out, she also ordered her ex to move out of their shared home, claiming that she alone was listed in the lease and that he hasn’t even paid rent at all.

Although Sweetin was granted the temporary restraining order, the court could not legally protect her manager and agent as well.

Meanwhile, her assistant, parents, and daughters Zoie and Beatrix are included in the restraining order.

Advertisement

A case hearing is set to take place on April 14.