Jodie Foster And Michael J Fox Lead Inspirational Anti-Trump Rally

Just a couple of days before the Oscars, Jodie Foster and Michael J Fox became the leaders of an anti-Donald Trump protest in Los Angeles.

Instead of the usual pre-Oscars party, the Hollywood’s United Talent Agency organized the United Voices Rally.

Foster, a double Oscar winner claimed that she is not usually the kind of person who talks to the public on issues of national interest but it was “time to show up”.

Michael J Fox also took action telling the public that “we are the lucky ones” and that he wanted to “share a bit of that luck” with all the people who were unfortunately unable to escape from danger in America because of Trump’s exclusive politics.

Furthermore, the actor stated that, from his point of view, when things are going well in your life it is normal that you should also “feel a sense of civic or even global responsibility.”

Despite claiming to be an optimist, Fox said he still couldn’t help but notice the “growing intolerance and lack of compassion and empathy in the world around us.

In his inspiring speech, Fox added that, when it comes to human dignity, although it “may be assaulted, it may be vandalized, it may be cruelly mocked, “it can never be stripped away from anybody unless it is willingly abandoned.

He also mentioned that art has the power to heal and that it cannot only change “our hearts but the world”.

Jodie Foster also manifested herself as a great supporter of the people and encouraged them to keep fighting against the wrongful system.

She also claimed that the rally was the right “way to celebrate our industry, to celebrate all of you, to celebrate artistic expression and our commitment to humanities on screen and off”.

Although she admitted she doesn’t usually get involved Foster said that “this year is a very different year and it’s time to show up. It’s a singular time in history.”

“It’s time to engage!”

“It’s that compassion that makes us strong. It’s doing the right thing that makes us just.”