Jocelin Donahue’s Enemy In Jeffrey Riddick’s New Horror ‘Dead Awake’ Is Sleep

A new horror, Dead Awake, is on the loose from the fevered and fiendish brain of the terrifying Jeffrey Reddick. This is the man who penned and created the iconic Final Destination franchise.

Dead Awake is a surreal and jolting supernatural and psychological horror that exploits the severe and the very real condition of sleep paralysis.

Jocelin Donahue must save herself and her friends from an ancient evil that lurks around its victims through the horrible real-life phenomenon of the medical condition known as sleep paralysis.

Kate Bowman (played by Jocelin Donahue) is a “straight-laced social worker who finds herself plunged into a world of supernatural terror while investigating a series of mysterious deaths. Each victim suffered from a chilling condition known as sleep paralysis, a nightmarish assault on the senses that immobilizes its victims as they dream,” according to the official synopsis.

The horrifying entity begins haunting Kate’s friends, and she must force herself to stay awake so she can stop the nightmare she has unleashed.

The American actress is best known for her lead role in Ti West’s critically acclaimed horror film called The House of the devil winning the prize for Best Actress at the 2009 LA Screamfest.

Donahue also appeared as a commercial actress in numerous national campaigns including some ads for Levi’s, Zune, Vitamin Water, Apple, and Subway.

Riddick wanted to make a movie on sleep paralysis, and more producers brought him articles on the subject and also people who experienced the condition.

“A Nightmare on Elm Street is my favorite movie of all time, and I loved having a chance to delve into that reality-bending world between being asleep and being awake. And I like things that are grounded in reality,” he said in an interview for Parade.

Riddick also said that not being able to sleep is the best territory for horror because this thing can turn you into a real lunatic.