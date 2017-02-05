Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Make their Relationship Official!

On Friday, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara were spotted out as a couple for the first time.

The two actors who have been dating ever since working together on the upcoming biblical film, Mary Magdalene, in which she plays the title character while he portrayed none other than Jesus himself, have been keeping their relationship away from the public eye.

Now that the two decided to step out together more details about their odd romance have surfaced as well.

On Friday, Phoenix and Mara were seen going for an errand together in Los Angeles.

Mara carried a brown paper bag and smiled lovingly at Phoenix as they strolled together.

Both stars were casually dressed as they walked in the unusually cold L.A. weather on Friday after the rain. Mara wore a wool beanie, a denim shirt, baggy black jogger pants and tennis shoes while Phoenix was bundled up in a plaid scarf, down jacket, and black jeans.

Mara was all smiles as Phoenix as she and her lover were talking comfortably during the outing.

Although the two became an item while filming Mary Magdalene, the actors have first met while doing the movie Her in 2013.

The usually reclusive actor surprised his fans with his unusual cheeriness around his lover.

Eyewitnesses have noticed the two actors getting closer during their Mary Magdalene project and they were even seen smoking together on the balcony of one of their hotel suites in the early stages of filming.

According to an insider, Phoenix and Mara were “holed up in the desert” together over the Golden Globes weekend.

The two stars, who are both known for wanting to keep their lives as private as possible have recently decided to share their romantic getaway. Now that they’re back in Los Angeles, the pair have let loose and decided to show off their romance and not hide it anymore.

What do you think about this new celebrity couple?