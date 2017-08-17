Joanna Krupa And Romain Zago Finalize Their Divorce – It’s Official!

It’s over! The couple filed the final court documents, and Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago officially separated from the bond of marriage. The former star of the reality series, The Real Housewives Of Miami, and the nightclub owner settled their divorce in a courtroom in the state of Florida.

Despite the bad news, we can at least be thankful the couple didn’t have kids because then the break-up would be difficult.

According to the papers, neither party requested alimony.

The pair agreed to a post-nuptial agreement, and they signed the papers without question.

E! Online reported Krupa, 38, and Zago, 44, divided their assets through what’s called a Marital Settlement Agreement.

Even though the celebrity duo broke the knot, they managed to keep things mature and professional

According to an attorney, Joanna and Romain resolved all of their problems and were able to remain friends through the difficult time.

They continue to want the best for each other.

In case you missed it, Joanna was on the Real Housewives Of Miami from 2012 until 2013.

The show featured Zago as well and it celebrated their pathway to holy matrimony.

They separated back in December of 2015, but the news of their split hit in May of 2016.

As for why they decided to call off their marriage, a source said that the couple, “just grew apart, although they will remain friends, of course.”

Krupa finds herself in court a lot these days, as the reality star and model recently reached an out-of-court settlement in 2015 involving Brandi Glanville. The nature of the suit was one of “defamation,” which means someone deliberately made slanderous statements about Krupa that injured her reputation. Defamation also includes libel, which is written statements, and slander, which are spoken statements.