JK Rowling Slams Donald Trump Supporters On Twitter

We already knew ‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling is very active on Twitter. The Brit did not hesitate for a second to interact with her 9.3 million fans regarding Trump’s drastic immigration policy.

Rowling also knows how to respond to her critics. It’s no secret she does not like the 45th President of the United States, his politics or his supporters. When Donald Trump signed a decree on January 27th to prohibit nationals of seven Muslim countries to enter American soil, the author was outraged and shared a post by Kim Kardashian on Twitter that showed the number of Americans killed annually by various circumstances. The image compared people who are killed by Islamic jihadist immigrants to other types of deaths in the United States including “armed toddlers.”

On Sunday, January 29th, Rowling was able to attract the wrath of a few thousand Trump supporters when she retweeted a tweet from vice president Pence from December 2015, which read, “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional.”

To comment on this statement, the author added a brief but significant excerpt from the Bible.

'For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?'

Matthew 16:26 https://t.co/cYFglX3yRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 29, 2017

After receiving hundreds of violent messages, Rowling decided to wave her magic wand to bring down the malcontents, with a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. “You have enemies? That’s good.

"You have enemies? Good. That means you've stood up for something, sometime in your life." — Winston Churchill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

That means that you fought for something at least once in your life,” she wrote in her tweet shared more than 24,000 times.

It did not take long to trigger the anger from Trump supporters who repeatedly tried to attack the novelist on social media. For each new criticism, Rowling had a perfect and scathing answer.